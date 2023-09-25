Morgan Freeman’s choice for his best movie is very controversial

Credit where credit’s due, Morgan Freeman has the kind of filmography most actors would kill for. But, when the esteemed performer was asked what he considers to be his best work, we have to say we think the big man has got it all wrong on this occasion.

Morgan Freeman is right up there as one of the best actors of all time, no doubt about it. During his career, he has helped one of the best Batman actors fight crime, he’s delivered stunning monologs on the trials and tribulations of prison life, and he’s even played God. Clearly, Freeman has been involved in some of the best movies of all time.

So, when naming his very best, you’d imagine a bonafide classic like The Shawshank Redemption would be his pick? Or maybe the best superhero movie of all time, The Dark Knight. Well, you’d be wrong.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Freeman was given a selection of his films and told to pick his favorite. Out of The Shawshank Redemption, Seven, Unforgiven, Driving Miss Daisy, and Million Dollar Baby, Freeman said: “Yeah. Those, [all of them].”

When pressed for an answer, he added: “Driving Miss Daisy. It’s so far away from me. I see that character when I look at the movie. Everything else I just see me.”

Freeman does have a caveat to that choice, however. “Clint Eastwood, being one of my favorite directors, and acting partners… Million Dollar Baby was pretty good.” He is then reminded he won an Oscar for that role, which seemed to have slipped his mind. Freeman also agrees Unforgiven, one of the best Westerns of the modern era, is a perfect movie. So it seems he is quite happy with lots of his work, ultimately.

And rightly so, having worked with some of the best directors of all time. Why not see how many Freeman flicks you can find in our lists of the Christopher Nolan movies ranked, the best Clint Eastwood movies, and the best ’90s movies. Or, dive into our guide on how to watch the Batman movies in order to see when Freeman pops up alongside Bruce Wayne. Speaking of heroes, here’s what we know about new movies like Superman Legacy and The Marvels.