Michael J Fox calls himself an “idiot” for refusing this romance movie

Michael J Fox has had a lot of iconic roles in his career, but the Back to the Future star regrets turning down this one iconic romance movie especially.

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox 

It’s hard to imagine someone like Michael J Fox having any career regrets. The ‘80s movie actor, who shot to fame as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies, has continued to thrive in the decades since he first became a household name.

Most recently, he released his movie Still — a moving documentary detailing his life with Parkinson’s disease. Since its launch at Sundance Film Festival, the 2023 movie has been lauded by critics, with our own James Osborne rating the “moving” documentary a four-star in his Still A Michael J Fox Movie review.

Speaking to Variety about the film, Fox opened up about mistakes he made in the past — including him turning down a leading role in the iconic romance movie Ghost. “I didn’t see how it would work,” he said. “It shows I can be an idiot too.”

Ghost, which was released in 1990, ended up starring Patrick Swayze as the titular ghost. It’s widely considered by fans to be one of the best movies of Swayze’s career, so it’s easy to see why Fox regrets not nabbing the role when he had the chance.

