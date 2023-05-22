Michael B Jordan just got the best anime prize ever, and we’re jealous

Anime super-fan Michael B Jordan is currently on a tour of Japan, and he popped into Studio Pierrot, where he was given an amazing Naruto gift.

If you follow Creed director and star Michael B. Jordan on Instagram, you’ll know that he’s currently on a little tour of Japan – as he has made three posts in the last few days with photos of himself in Tokyo and Kyoto. Jordan is famously a massive anime series nerd, and he even brought anime influences into his directorial debut – Creed 3. And he was given an extremely cool gift at Studio Pierrot – the home of Naruto.

Studio Pierrot tweeted; “Michael B. Jordan, a passionate NARUTO fan, paid us a visit! Here is a shot of Mr. Jordan with a little gift from us – a Shikishi drawn by Tetsuya Nishio, the character designer of NARUTO!”

Jordan loves anime so much, the fight scenes in Creed 3 were influenced by Dragon Ball Z, and even his character Donnie’s boxing shorts were inspired by Akira. Jordan told Radio One which five anime series he would recommend to beginners; “One Piece, Dragon BallNaruto, Bleach, and Hunter x Hunter. That’s a pretty good starting five.”

Naruto originally ran from 2002-2007, and Naruto: Shippuden ran from 2007-2017. There have been so many episodes, that we have advice for you on which Naruto filler episodes you can skip. But we still have many Naruto Jutsu that we love – including Particle Style, Limbo, and Seven Gates.

Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming projects include a sequel to I Am Legend, a Thomas Crown Affair movie, and Rainbow Six (based on a Tom Clancy novel and directed by John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski). Jordan has also made a short anime to accompany the release of Creed 3 in Japan.

While we wait to find out if the Creed anime will ever be made available internationally, check out our guide to the best anime movies and the best sports movies.

