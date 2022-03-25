Oscar Isaac says Metal Gear Solid movie is still happening

Since Dune star Oscar Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in a movie adaptation of Metal Gear Solid way back in 2020, updates have been few and far between. But at a recent premiere event for Moon Knight, Isaac seemed to indicate that it’s still in development and moving ahead.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is currently attached to helm the videogame adaptation. According to Isaac, they are taking time to get the story right. Previous videogame adaptations, as well as previous attempts to adapt Metal Gear Solid, are an indication that translating the storyline directly from a game to a movie is not as simple as it may appear.

As with the current TV adaptation of Halo, a first-person player experience is very different to watching a character go through a story as an observer. Therefore often controversial changes (such as Master Chief removing his helmet) are necessary to make the viewer closer to the character. Similar challenges are probably present with adapting Hideo Kojima’s influential Metal Gear legacy.

Videogame adaptations are currently all the rage. In addition to Metal Gear Solid and Halo, we’ve recently had an Uncharted movie. TV adaptations of Fallout, Twisted Metal, Mass Effect and The Last of Us are all currently in development or filming. Dwayne Johnson is also rumoured to be working on a Call of Duty movie.

You can see the short video of Isaac’s update regarding Metal Gear Solid below;

Oscar Isaac, Solid Snake himself, told IGN “We’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story [of the Metal Gear Solid movie].” https://t.co/BDe0xdQ2n2 pic.twitter.com/Y7hOJieK0K — IGN (@IGN) March 23, 2022

