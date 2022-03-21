Godzilla Vs Kong round two filming later this year

King Kong is heading Down Under for a third time, with production expected to begin in Queensland, Australia on a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong later this year. Both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs Kong filmed in the Gold Coast region, and they have been given incentives to return.

According to Variety, Australia will be providing subsidies to the production budget, but expect to reap much more than they sow. The monster movie is expected to employ 500 local crewmembers and 750 extras, generating around $90 million for the local economy.

The Godzilla franchise was rebooted for the umpteenth time by Gareth Edwards in 2014, with Kong: Skull Island following in 2017, then Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. Godzilla vs Kong was a surprise hit in 2021, making nearly $470 million, despite also being available day-and-date on HBO Max. Each of the entries has had a different director so far, but Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard looks likely to return to the as-yet-untitled next installment.

King Kong first came to the big screen in 1933, and Godzilla in 1954, and they have become the two most popular and enduring monster characters in cinema history. Roland Emmerich directed a Godzilla movie in 1998 and Peter Jackson directed a King Kong movie in 2005. This latest “monsterverse” which started in 2014 has a combined gross of nearly $2 billion, and is showing no signs of stopping.

There is even going to a live-action monsterverse TV show coming to Apple TV. If you’re a fan of all things nuclear-infused and apocalyptic, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.