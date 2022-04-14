Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date – everything we know

When is Mayor of Kingstown season 2 out? The gritty drama series, which looks at the complexities of the US prison system and criminal empires, proves that showrunner Taylor Sheridan is on something of a winning streak, with the critically-acclaimed TV series quickly following his other highly successful crime drama, Yellowstone.

With MCU actor Jeremy Renner at the helm, Mayor of Kingstown helped to put Paramount Plus on the map as a formidable streaming service capable of competing against the likes of Disney Plus and Netflix. The series debut alone garnered 2.6 million streams, with the Hawkeye star leading a strong ensemble cast that examines the dark underbelly of the carceral system. At the centre of Mayor of Kingstown is the McLusky family, who have managed to turn the prison system into a steady profit as the men of the family act as the unofficial mayor of Kingstown’s several prisons.

As the under-the-radar go-between among prisoners and law enforcers, there’s a fine line between justice and corruption that the family constantly teeters on the edge of. The end of season 1 left a lot of unanswered questions about what’s next for the residents of this murky town, and The Digital Fix is here to answer all your questions about Mayor of Kingstown season 2.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date: when does Mayor of Kingstown season 2 come out?

One thing we know for certain is that Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is definitely on the way. A December 2021 issue of Production Weekly confirmed production had started on the second season, while Paramount Plus officially announced the show was being renewed on February 1, 2022.

However, there is not yet any news in terms of when shooting starts or any concrete release date for Mayor of Kingstown season 2, which means we might be waiting for a while. With the first season being released in November 2021, and season 2, at least, definitely being in production, we can estimate that season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown might be coming towards the end of 2022 or sometime in 2023.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 plot: What will mayor of kingstown SEASON 2 BE ABOUT?

In the season 1 finale, we are taken inside a shocking prison riot after a season of brewing discontent within the prisons that Mike, as their appointed ‘advocate,’ failed to de-escalate. The riot quickly spirals out of control, with prisoners, prison guards, and police officers all finding themselves on the receiving ends of bullets — including the riot’s ringleader, P-Dog, who is shot dead.

Although the riot is over, it seems likely that the aftermath of the events and how it impacted the main characters will be a crucial plot point in the upcoming second season. Although Mike and brother Kyle both make it out of the riot alive, they definitely suffered their fair share of trauma. Kyle had a panic attack while in the sewers of the prison, while Mike, who had already seen a lot, went home to find that his lover had narrowly survived a violent attack by a bear.

The lingering mental impact of the riot as well as the broader physical impact — like what it means for Mike’s unofficial position as the Mayor of Kingstown — will undoubtedly be a big plot point moving forward. It also seems likely that we will see more of Mike’s fractured relationship not just with Iris, but also with his mother and Milo.

It’s become apparent throughout season 1 that Mike and Milo go back a long way, but there’s definitely been a lot unsaid about their relationship so far. Given that Milo was also able to use the riot as an opportunity to sneak out of prison undetected, it’s likely he will cause more chaos than ever on the outside, and we may well get the opportunity to find out more about the pair’s complicated history.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 trailer: IS THERE A TRAILER FOR MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN SEASON 2?

Unfortunately, there hasn’t yet been a trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season 2. The trailer for season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown came in September 2021, two months before the series dropped on Paramount Plus. So, whenever the trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 drops, it will be two months before the show ends up dropping.

But with no word on whether the show has started filming as of April 2022, a trailer doesn’t seem likely unless it’s at the very end of 2022.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast: WHO’LL BE IN MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN SEASON 2?

As the heart of the show, it’s a given that Jeremy Renner will be back as Mike McLusky alongside his on-screen mother, Dianne Wiest. We can also expect Taylor Handley to return to complete the remaining McLusky family as Mike’s youngest brother. We can also expect Emma Laird to return as Iris, a sex worker and Mike’s love interest, as well as Tobi Bamtefa.

We can also expect Emma Laird to return as Iris, a sex worker and Mike’s love interest, as well as Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington — a gang leader and Mike’s best friend. We can also expect Hugh Dillon and Derek Webster to return as detectives along with police sergeant Hamish Allan-Headley. It’s likely we will also see Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, a Russian mobster.

Speculating which cast members will return is one thing: guessing who will make it to the end of season 2 alive is another…

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian

Emma Laird as Iris

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington

Derek Webster as Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert

Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter

How many episodes will Mayor of Kingstown season 2 have?

Mayor of Kingstown season 1 had ten episodes, which were released one at a time over a span of two months. With the strategy clearly going well for them given the show’s success, it is unlikely that they’ll change tactics for season 2.

The first two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown were made available right away, with the eight remaining episodes being dropped on a weekly basis, so the chances are that when Mayor of Kingstown season 2 comes out, we will get the first two episodes at once as a double bill once again.

Where can I watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2?

As a Paramount Plus exclusive show, the only place you will be able to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is on the streaming service. Although Paramount Plus is already available in the US, it will not be available in the UK until this summer — but it is highly unlikely that Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will be out before then.

In the meantime, UK residents can subscribe for updates on when Paramount Plus will be available in the country while US residents should be able to watch the first season on the platform now.

When Paramount Plus does come to the UK, it seems likely that season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown will be available to stream immediately, regardless of whether season 2 is ready or not.