There is only one thing better than Matt Damon being nice, and that’s Matt Damon and Ben Affleck being nice together. When they’re not busy churning out the best movies of all time, it seems the pair were on hand to offer their support and money to good causes.

Not content with being two of the best actors around, Damon and Affleck always come across as two of the nicest dudes in Hollywood, too. They even founded their own production studio, Artists Equity, to ensure that every part of a filmmaking team gets a fair deal.

During the 2023 Writers Strike, the duo did their best to support the hard-working folk behind the scenes. And even Jimmy Kimmel, sworn enemy of Matt Damon, has held up his hands and admitted the pair have been as benevolent as always.

Speaking on the Strike Force Five podcast, Kimmel revealed how Damon and Affleck offered to cough up their own cash to ensure his staff got paid. Sounds like Ben Affleck’s experience as a Batman actor has led to him doing his best Bruce Wayne impression in the real world.

He said: “Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks. A week each, they wanted to pay out of their own pockets our staff.”

We should add, Kimmel and Damon don’t actually hate each other at all. It’s just a long-running joke between the two of them that they don’t get along. I mean, how could you not love Matt Damon when he’s doing things like this?

