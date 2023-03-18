Willem Dafoe is up for playing his Spider-Man villain one more time

Green Goblin is one of the best Spider-Man villains, for sure, and it was very welcome to see Willem Dafoe return to the movie villain role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the 2021 MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dafoe joined a handful of the most evil MCU characters in returning to battle Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, and a selection of his multiversal buddies. Hello, Andrew Garfield, and thanks for lying to all of us.

Now the cat is out of the bag and Dafoe is no longer confined to the 2000s movies, he has been talking about the prospect of becoming Norman Osborn again in future Spider-Man movies.

The 2002 Spider-Man cast member is currently promoting his new movie Inside, and told Inverse that he’d be open to putting on the green suit and hopping on his glider to play the Marvel villain one more time.

Dafoe said: “If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. 20 years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

Given the fact we now live in a multiverse-accessible landscape as part of Marvel’s Phase 5, it is certainly possible that Dafoe could show up in another Marvel movie somewhere down the line.

Whatever happens with the Green Goblin, there’s plenty for Spider-Man fans to get excited about as we look ahead to the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, and the possible Spider-Man 4 release date.

