When is She-Hulk coming out? It’s a good question, what with the mass conveyor belt of MCU content coming our way, it can be hard to keep track of when every new Marvel series or MCU movie will hit our screens. Thankfully, we’ve got our affairs in order and can tell you exactly when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service.

She-Hulk is the superhuman alter-ego of Jennifer Walters, who is affected by gamma radiation after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. This will be the first time we’ve seen the MCU character in action and her TV series is being billed as a sitcom, which sounds like a fun twist on the Marvel machine.

Marvel’s Phase 4 is full of new action movies and small screen adventures, and there’s still more to come, including the big green Los Angeles lawyer. So where does this new hero fit in, and when is She-Hulk coming out? Order in the court please, we have evidence to present!

When is She-Hulk coming out?

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney Plus on August 18, 2022. Unlike other shows on the platform, She-Hulk will only air one episode on opening day.

The sci-fi series will consist of nine episodes, releasing weekly every Thursday. The series will conclude on October 13, 2022.

How can I watch She-Hulk?

You will need an active Disney Plus subscription if you want to watch She-Hulk each week. The show is exclusive to the platform and will be the only way to keep up with the latest from the MCU.

