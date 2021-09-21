Topher Grace trolls fans asking if he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has spent the last few months being hounded by fans about his rumoured Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, but he’s far from the only Spidey alumni to be asked about the upcoming action movie. For example, Topher Grace, who played Eddie Brock, aka Venom, in the ill-fated Spider-Man 3, was recently asked during a Reddit AMA if he was going to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the new movie.

Unfortunately for fans, the ’70s Show star couldn’t resist teasing them with an answer so outlandish it has to be read to be believed. “Please keep it between us, but yes, I am in it,” he joked. “The plot starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bummed that everyone knows his identity, and then some crazy sh*t happens with Dr Strange and Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension. Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those ‘energy circles’, and they’re like ‘It’s spider stompin’ time’.”

“Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other, and I win [obviously], it’s like not even a fight I just kick his ass immediately,” he continued. “Not to give too much away, but there are also some actors from the original ’70s Spiderman show, Aquaman and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and thanks to Disney Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us.”

On the surface, asking Grace if he’s in No Way Home seems a silly question, after all, we have a new Venom played by Tom Hardy. Thanks to the first No Way Home trailer, and Doctor Strange mucking around with the multiverse, we know that a number of the Raimi-verse villains, including Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin, are making the leap across to the MCU. So why not Grace’s Venom?

Well, without sounding like a conspiracy theorist, Grace never actually denies being in the movie, and he may be just deflecting by making a joke about his cameo. Some fans have convinced themselves that they’ve spotted Spider-Man 3’s Sandman in the recent No Way Home trailer, so maybe Grace’s Venom will make an appearance. Stranger things have happened in Marvel’s Phase 4…

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 17.