Whose powers did the Super Skrulls have in Secret Invasion? The finale of Marvel’s latest TV series premiered on Disney Plus today, bringing an end to an Earth-bound paranoid thriller about shape-shifting aliens, translated from one of the most celebrated Marvel Comics arcs.

It’s fair to say that the MCU‘s spin on this story has been something of a mixed bag. Nick Fury is one of the best MCU characters, and we’ve had a ball with Kingsley Ben-Adir as the ruthless Super Skrull leader, Gravik. We don’t know why he’s Welsh, but we love it.

Overall, it’s fair to say that this hasn’t been one of the best Marvel series overall. However, there was a lot of fun to be had in the finale, with Gravik’s plan coming to its logical conclusion with the help of The Harvest. But whose powers did the Super Skrulls have in Secret Invasion? Let’s take a close look and reveal all. Of course, there are spoilers ahead, and they’re much less hidden than a Skrull identity.

Whose powers did the Super Skrulls have in Secret Invasion?

Gravik got the powers of more than a dozen superhuman creatures when he used The Harvest, including Captain Marvel, Thanos, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nick Fury handed over The Harvest to Gravik during the Secret Invasion finale. But, unbeknownst to one of the best Marvel villains, it wasn’t actually Fury, but G’iah posing as him. When Gravik activated The Harvest, he gave G’iah the powers too – and there were loads of them. We got our beadiest eyes out to keep track of them all.

Full list of DNA in The Harvest in Secret Invasion:

Ghost

Captain America

Corvus Glave

Thanos

Outrider

Proxima Midnight

Captain Marvel

Abomination

Mantis

Cull Obsidian

Drax

Korg

Ebony Maw

Frost Beast

Hulk

Chitauri

Valkyrie

Thor Odinson

Gamora

Flora Colossus

Winter Soldier

That’s quite the array of super-powers and we saw both Gravik and G’iah make the most of them in their subsequent fight scene, including Mantis’ empath abilities, Ghost’s invisibility, and Captain Marvel’s superb cosmic badassery.

The result of all of this was easily the most impressive action sequence in this show, and a chance to see some of our favorite super-powers on screen again. We can see why Gravik was so keen to get his hands on The Harvest, even if it didn’t ultimately go his way.

