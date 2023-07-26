Does the Secret Invasion finale have a post-credit scene? Secret Invasion, the new Disney Plus show and the latest thread in the tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has come to an end.

So what does the future hold for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and our favorite MCU characters? Well, we don’t want to spoil it here, but needless to say, we’re more excited than ever for The Marvels release date so we can see what’s next for our heroes.

But it’s traditional for Marvel series and new movies to tease the next chapter in the MCU with a small post-credit scene. So does the Secret Invasion finale continue the trend, or can we switch off after saying goodbye to Nick Fury? Does Secret Invasion have a post-credit scene?

Does the Secret Invasion finale have a post-credit scene?

No Secret Invasion does not have a post-credit scene, so once you’re done watching the explosive events of the finale, you’re OK to tune out and get on with your day. Just keep an eye on your neighbor. You never know who’s secretly a shape-shifting Skrull these days.

If you loved Secret Invasion, we recommend checking out our feature listing all the differences between the Secret Invasion TV series and comic, or if you want to know what’s next for the MCU you need to check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies.

If you want to know what’s beyond Marvel’s Phase 5,we recommend reading our story about the Armor Wars release date. Finally, we’ve got a guide explaining how to watch all the Marvel movies in order, which is surprisingly confusing.