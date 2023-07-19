The Harvest in Secret Invasion explained

What is The Harvest in Secret Invasion? Things have really started to heat up for Nick Fury on the Disney Plus show Secret Invasion, and we’ve finally entered the endgame, a word we use very deliberately.

You see, Endgame (the movie) was a very important moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It saw several of our favorite MCU characters retire or die, and it seems it was a pivotal moment in Gravik’s decision to try and take over Earth.

You see, we learned in Secret Invasion episode 5 that before the events of the Marvel series, Fury entrusted Gravik to create something called the Harvest, which was only possible because of Thanos’s invasion, and now the rebel Super-Skrull is desperate to get his hands on it. So what is The Harvest? Warning, spoilers ahead for the new Disney Plus show.

What is The Harvest?

The Harvest is the collected DNA of all the Avengers who fought during the Battle of Earth against Thanos. Gravik is trying to get The Harvest so he can use it to give his Super Skrulls the powers of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Who created The Harvest?

The Harvest was created by Nick Fury using Gravik and other Skrull agents in the aftermath of the Battle of Earth. While his exact reasons for creating The Harvest are unknown, we can surmise that Fury saw this as important to the protection of Earth for some reason.

It’s possible he just wanted to keep the DNA of his friends out of enemy hands, or he may have had grander ambitions for collecting the genetic information of fifty or so superpowered beings.

Who’s DNA is in The Harvest?

Fury claims that every Avenger “spilled blood” during the Battle of Earth. We can therefore presume that Fury collected the blood of every hero fighting against Thanos.

Tony Stark/Iron Man

Steve Rogers/Captain America

Thor

Clint Barton/ Hawkeye

Bruce Banner/ The Hulk

Sam Wilson/The Falcon

James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine

Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch

Scott Lang/ Ant-Man

Hope van Dyne/The Wasp

Janet van Dyne

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Nebula

Gamora

Drax

Rocket Racoon

Groot – DNA acquired through other means

Mantis

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Wong

T’Challa/Black Panther

Okoye

Shuri

James Buchanan “Bucky” Barne/ The Winter Soldier

Valkyrie

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

While it’s not confirmed, it’s possible The Harvest also contains the DNA of Thanos’s soldiers as well as we know Gravik has somehow given himself the abilities of Cul Obsidian.

Why does Gravik want The Harvest?

Gravik wants The Harvest as he knows his Super-Skrulls are still no match for the Avengers. If they want to go toe-to-toe with the strongest heroes around, he’ll need to even the playing field by stealing their powers.

