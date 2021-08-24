We found Doctor Strange’s adorable mug from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, sporting a parka version of his cape, and a hot beverage. The Sorcerer Supreme’s cup of choice has caused a wee stir among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You might not have spotted it at first watch, but if you freeze the footage when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Strange are talking on the ground floor of the Sanctum Sanctorum, you can see his puntastic cup. “Oh for fox sake,” it says, with a picture of a fox instead of the word fox. I’m sure we don’t need to explain what the red canine is standing in for.

Despite everything else in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, people really zeroed in on Strange’s choice of beverage reciprocal. “The mug!!!” tweets one user. “I zoomed in on Doctor Strange’s mug and we all need to be talking about it,” tweeted another. “It is not a want, it’s a need that I get Doctor Strange‘s mug,” tweets another. Good news! We tracked it down. You can buy Doctor Strange’s “Oh for fox sake” mug here.

Some other cool stuff happens in the trailer, too. Peter Parker and Doctor Strange appear to accidentally tear open the multiverse. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 shows up to challenge Spidey, and it’s teased that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin might also be around.

Someone get me Doctor Strange’s mug from #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/iO4ycTX9NC — Marvel Legion (@Marvel__Legion) August 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theatres December 17. We have the best fantasy movies for more excitement, though probably without as many cool cups.