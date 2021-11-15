New Spider-Man: No Way Home poster released

Ahead of a new trailer arriving tomorrow, Marvel Studios have released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The poster depicts Tom Holland’s Spider-Man surrounded by the mechanical tentacles of Doc Ock – who we’re all very excited to see return from what many people consider to be the best Spider-Man movie, 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is behind Spidey and there is an Inception-style city folded around the pair – which looks to be a result of Strange’s spell going wrong and producing multi-verses.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch discussed the relationship between Peter and Strange. “There’s a close relationship, they’re neighbourhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much,” Cumberbatch joked. “I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

The eagle-eyed among you will also be able to spot a second villain – a tiny little surfing Green Goblin.

The official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account shared the poster;

Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/za6t80yX2J — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 15, 2021

News broke today that UK cinemas will be getting Spider-Man: No Way Home two days earlier than expected – on December 15.

While Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock is the only officially confirmed villain, we are 99% sure that both Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are also returning. Speculation has also been rife for months that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making an appearance – but that is very much up in the air at this point.

We do know that Doctor Strange is taking a large role in No Way Home, as Spidey’s mentor-figure, since Iron Man’s heroic sacrifice. But it looks like the mischevious Strange will potentially be causing more harm than good when his spell goes awry.

For everything we do know so far, check out our guide.