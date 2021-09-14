Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield still wants to see a Sinister Six spin-off

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield thinks it would be “cool” if Drew Goddard finally got to make his Sinister Six movie. The villain led spin-off was teased at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but that film’s poor performance at the box office – and Sony’s subsequent deal with Disney and Marvel Studios – led to the action movie being cancelled.

“It would have been cool,” Garfield told Collider. “Maybe one day [Goddard will] get to do it, but it would’ve been cool.” During the interview, Garfield admitted that he doesn’t know how close Sony ever really came to making the movie but said he attended a few meetings and the movie sounded “exciting”.

“It was really exciting. I’ve got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he’s made,” Garfield explained. “We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision. He’s so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life.”

Goddard’s hypothetical Sinister Six movie would have seen six of Spider-Man’ deadliest enemies teaming up to take on the Wall-Crawler. The teased lineup in the end credits included Electro (Jamie Foxx), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, the Vulture, and Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), who’d lead the team.

Goddard has since said he planned on using the more traditional lineup with Doc Ock as leader and Sandman joining the team. He wanted the movie to be a story of redemption, and he didn’t plan on having Spider-Man appear. The adventure movie actually got a release date (November 11, 2016), but all of this fell apart after the Sony/Disney deal.

Still, it looks like the MCU might be about to get its own version of the iconic team. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has teased a number of returning Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Lizard, Sandman, and the Green Goblin. By our math, we only need one more villain to get six, and they definitely look pretty sinister to us.

Maybe Michael Keaton’s Vulture will get involved in things? Perhaps we’ll finally the MCU’s version of the Scorpion will finally suit up and fight the Spidey? Or maybe the sixth secret member of the team is hiding in plain sight?

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17.