Who is Raava in Secret Invasion? Nick Fury has his hands full on the new Disney Plus show Secret Invasion dealing with a group of shapeshifting aliens determined to take the Earth for themselves.

Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury’s no stranger to dealing with pots to rule the world, but things are different in this new Marvel series. The aliens have already infiltrated the US Government and taken out several of our favorite MCU characters.

Most notably, Rhodey, aka War Machine, has been replaced by a female Skrull. In Secret Invasion episode 5, we finally learned the identity of this mysterious Skrull. They’re called Raava, but who is this sinister spy? Warning spoilers ahead for the new Disney Plus shows.

Who is Raava in Secret Invasion?

Raava is the name of the Skrull who replaced Rhodey in Secret Invasion. While we don’t know that much about her life so far, we know she’s dedicated to the Rebel Skrull cause and totally loyal to Gravik and is even willing to put up with death threats from her boss if it means the Skrulls get a new homeland.

Who is Raava in the Marvel comics?

In the comics, Raava is a Skrull pirate who’s seeking vengeance against the wider Skrull Empire, which she blames for the death of her children, Skragg and Raavaka. Created by Saladin Ahmed and Christian Ward, Raava first appeared in 2021’s Black Bolt #1.

Known as the Un-Skrulled, Raava lacks the natural ability to shapeshift (in sharp contrast to her small-screen counterpart), but she makes up for this by being the toughest warrior this side of Knowhere. With her two swords, Angry Daughter and Hungry Son, she helped Black Bolt and a ragtag group of prisoners escape from a Skrull spaceship.

If you need to know when the Secret Invasion finale will be released, then check out our Secret Invasion release schedule, or if you prefer to watch superheroes on the big screen, then you need to read our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies.

We also have a guide breaking down everything you need to know about The Marvels release date, an exhaustive breakdown of Marvel’s Phase 5, and a guide explaining how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.

If you want to read some hot takes, then check out why we think Secret Invasion should have been an Avengers movie and our list of the best TV series ever made. Finally, we have a list of everything new on Disney Plus this month for you to bookmark.