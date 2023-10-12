New The Marvels trailer supports a major Ms Marvel theory

In new MCU movie The Marvels, Carol Danvers looks set to face off against the Kree once again — but this time, she won’t be alone. Captain Marvel saw the titular character reclaim her identity from the Kree, but in The Marvels, she becomes entangled with the alien species once again as she goes toe-to-toe with the general Dar-Benn.

But things get a little complicated in this latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Danvers discovers her powers are linked to two of the best Marvel characters: Monica Rambeau, the daughter of her deceased best friend, and Kamala Khan (who you’ll recognize from Marvel series Ms. Marvel).

We’ll have to wait until The Marvels to know exactly how these three heroes’ powers got switched, but the latest teaser from the 33rd Marvel movie in order gives us a pretty good indication.

The new movie clip primarly focusses on Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan preparing for war against Dar-Benn, but the shot that got fans most excited was one where Carol appeared to be holding the Marvel villain‘s bangle.

But why does that matter? Well, in the Marvel comics, these bangles aren’t ordinary bangles — they’re Nega-Bands, a relic of the Kree that transfers the wearers’ mental energy into physical energy. This means it can amplify the wearers’ abilities in terms of strength, speed, agility, and durability. The Nega-Bands don’t exactly give the wearer powers, but they do amplify powers that perhaps laid latent in the wearer before.

But along with harnessing the wearer’s natural abilities, the Nega-Bands also help the user teleport: and it’s this teleportation power that ties Ms. Marvel and The Marvels together. You’ll remember from the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene that Carol appeared to switch places with Kamala, ending up in the latter’s childhood room — and it was later confirmed in the first The Marvels trailer that Kamala had been teleported to where Carol previously was.

This helps lend to the theory that the pair keep switching places because they’re both in possession of Nega-Bands, which makes sense for Carol given her previous dealings with the Kree. It also makes sense for Kamala given her powers are enhanced when she wears a mysterious, otherworldly bangle with an unclear origin…

So, it’s pretty obvious that the bangle we see Carol holding in the trailer is a Nega-Band, and we’re also willing to bet Kamala’s bangle is a Nega-Band too. And if Monica Rambeau comes into this as well, and also has her powers linked to Carol and Kamala, we’re willing to bet that she has a Nega-Band too. We just haven’t seen it.

For more on the best movies in the superhero genre, check out our guide to the Thunderbolts release date as well as looks at the upcoming Marvel movies in Marvel Phase 5 like Captain America 4.