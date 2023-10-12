New The Marvels trailer supports a major Ms Marvel theory

The latest trailer for upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels has doubled down on a theory that was introduced for the first time in the Ms Marvel post-credits.

kamala-khan

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

In new MCU movie The Marvels, Carol Danvers looks set to face off against the Kree once again — but this time, she won’t be alone. Captain Marvel saw the titular character reclaim her identity from the Kree, but in The Marvels, she becomes entangled with the alien species once again as she goes toe-to-toe with the general Dar-Benn.

But things get a little complicated in this latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Danvers discovers her powers are linked to two of the best Marvel characters: Monica Rambeau, the daughter of her deceased best friend, and Kamala Khan (who you’ll recognize from Marvel series Ms. Marvel).

We’ll have to wait until The Marvels to know exactly how these three heroes’ powers got switched, but the latest teaser from the 33rd Marvel movie in order gives us a pretty good indication.

The new movie clip primarly focusses on Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan preparing for war against Dar-Benn, but the shot that got fans most excited was one where Carol appeared to be holding the Marvel villain‘s bangle.

But why does that matter? Well, in the Marvel comics, these bangles aren’t ordinary bangles — they’re Nega-Bands, a relic of the Kree that  transfers the wearers’ mental energy into physical energy. This means it can amplify the wearers’ abilities in terms of strength, speed, agility, and durability. The Nega-Bands don’t exactly give the wearer powers, but they do amplify powers that perhaps laid latent in the wearer before.

YouTube Thumbnail

But along with harnessing the wearer’s natural abilities, the Nega-Bands also help the user teleport: and it’s this teleportation power that ties Ms. Marvel and The Marvels together. You’ll remember from the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene that Carol appeared to switch places with Kamala, ending up in the latter’s childhood room — and it was later confirmed in the first The Marvels trailer that Kamala had been teleported to where Carol previously was.

This helps lend to the theory that the pair keep switching places because they’re both in possession of Nega-Bands, which makes sense for Carol given her previous dealings with the Kree. It also makes sense for Kamala given her powers are enhanced when she wears a mysterious, otherworldly bangle with an unclear origin…

So, it’s pretty obvious that the bangle we see Carol holding in the trailer is a Nega-Band, and we’re also willing to bet Kamala’s bangle is a Nega-Band too. And if Monica Rambeau comes into this as well, and also has her powers linked to Carol and Kamala, we’re willing to bet that she has a Nega-Band too. We just haven’t seen it.

For more on the best movies in the superhero genre, check out our guide to the Thunderbolts release date as well as looks at the upcoming Marvel movies in Marvel Phase 5 like Captain America 4.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.