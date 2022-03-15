Ms. Marvel trailer reveals origin of Kamala’s power

The hotly-anticipated new Marvel TV series, Ms. Marvel, has just got its first trailer, and it gives us a good look at the titular character’s super powers. The new MCU series, which will arrive on streaming service Disney Plus on June 8, 2022, will introduce us to Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, and it seems her incredible powers are linked to magical bracelets, judging by the trailer.

Kamala, who fangirls over the Avengers and longs for some kind of purpose and to be like her idols, is a hugely popular comic book character, who develops special powers called ‘morphogenetics’. Basically, she can manipulate her molecular structure to stretch, change, or disguise herself.

Now, the first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series has arrived, and we see Kamala placed in something of a coming-of-age genre story. That is, until she finds magical bracelets which unlock her superpowers, and she becomes Ms. Marvel. The hero is a particularly exciting prospect for the MCU, as she becomes the first Pakistani superhero to be brought to life in live-action.

The trailer certainly looks like a lot of fun; from the brilliantly placed music of The Weeknd, to doodles and daydreams reminiscent of Peter Parker’s own childlike imagination, Kamala Khan is definitely going to endear herself to a lot of the Marvel fanbase, that’s for sure!

There are multiple references to the wider Marvel universe in the trailer, and as expected, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel plays a big part in the world of Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, of course, is set to join Larson in the Marvel movie Captain Marvel 2, so the links between the two characters here make sense.

While Kamala, and those around her, believe she lives in a fantasy world, we get a glimpse of the life-changing moment she discovers her superpowers here, and we can’t wait to learn more about the mysterious bracelets which imbue her with her newfound abilities.

Ms. Marvel will arrive on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022, but you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the series.