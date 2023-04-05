Marvel movie star joined new DC series because MCU was disappointing

The Marvel movies have given some actors amazing careers. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jnr are just two that are indebted to the MCU for making them what they are. Others haven’t had the best experience, which is why Frank Grillo ended up switching sides to the DCU.

He played Crossbones in a couple of MCU superhero movies, a Marvel villain that Captain America handles. As he explained to Comicbook, the amount of untapped potential in his appearances left him wanting more.

“The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it’s so deep,” Grillo says. “Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did.”

He continued: “The interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he’s on the screen for a very fucking short amount of time, I think there’s more there. I think there was more meat on the bone.”

Grillo has taken up a role in upcoming DC TV series Creature Commandos, and he explicitly notes that he moved franchises because Marvel didn’t give him enough to do. “I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC,” he says.”

Creature Commandos is like a horror movie version of the Suicide Squad, featuring monsters who’re brought together during WWII for some of the wackier missions. It’s unknown what character Grillo will be playing, but the implication is it’s a main role that gives him more room as an actor.

The project is part of James Gunn’s revamped DCU, that’s kicking off in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Other productions include The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Superman: Legacy.

