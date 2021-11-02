New Morbius trailer has Jared Leto going full vampire

Sony and Marvel have released a new trailer for the upcoming monster movie Morbius, and the cinematic villain has never looked better. The new clip gives fans another glimpse of Jared Leto embracing the dark side, showing us more of his morally ambiguous vampiric ways.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) and written by Matt Sazama (Dracula Untold) and Burk Sharpless (Gods of Egypt), Morbius is the origin movie for the well-known MCU villain of the same name. A regular antagonist for Spider-Man and Blade, the horror movie will follow Michael Morbius, a doctor with a terminal blood disease who turns himself into a vampire to cure his ailment. Starring Leto as the titular doctor, Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, and Michael Keaton, the new trailer shows Morbius transforming from a caring healer to a powerful hunter.

In the first Morbius trailer, released in January 2020, we got an in-depth look into Morbius’ backstory and transformation, seeing Leto being swarmed by bats and then facing blood lust for the first time. However, this time round we get a proper look at his new powers. From his morphed face to brutal fight scenes – Morbius looks deadlier than ever.

The trailer lasts for a full three minutes, showing much of Michael’s transformation into the vampiric villain. You can watch the new trailer for Morbius below:

Sony has said that Morbius won’t be part of the MCU, however, despite the studio’s statement, Morbius’ future in Sony and Marvel’s shared universe is still unclear. Although the new trailer didn’t offer any huge clues on potential crossovers, there have been past hints towards Morbius meeting Peter Parker in the future.

In the first Morbius trailer, we saw Michael Keaton, who plays Adrian ‘Vulture’ Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appear. There was also some graffiti in a background shot that hinted towards the Spidey superhero. Only time will tell what narrative direction Morbius will take, and how the upcoming action movie will fit into Sony and Marvel’s intertwining superhero timeline.

Morbius is scheduled to drop in theatres on January 28, 2022.