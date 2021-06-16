Morbius is not in the MCU, says Sony

Is Morbius set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That depends on who you ask. One of the actors has said yes, it is, and that the superhero horror movie is being delayed. The studio that’s produced and distributing has denied these claims.

It all started with Tyrese Gibson, one of the stars of the Fast and Furious movies, who recently talked about the picture during an interview with Comicbook.com. When discussing what production was like, Gibson said Sony “just moved it to October, to take advantage of that Halloween energy.” Right after, when asked if Morbius is in the MCU, Gibson responded “yes.” When asked in a followup question if the Avengers are part of this world, Gibson gave another “yes.” Pretty clear, right?

Sony, the company behind Morbius, and a host of other Marvel based movies in various stages of development, was quick to contradict Gibson’s comments. According to a statement given to Comicbook.com, Morbius is only in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, and the release date isn’t shifting from January 2022.

This probably won’t do much to quell speculation among fans. Michael Keaton, who plays Adrian ‘Vulture’ Thoomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appears at the end of Morbius’ first trailer, and in the background of another shot, there’s graffiti of the wall-crawler, suggesting some sort of crossover. Spider-Man: No Way Home is heavily believed be using some of Sony’s previous Spider-People in some form of live-action Spider-Verse, too, adding further wrinkles.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who gives himself vampirism after trying to cure himself from a rare disease. He’s a regular villain for both Spider-Man and Blade, and he’ll be joining Venom, Carnage, and Kraven the Hunter in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and features Matt Smith and Jared Smith alongside Leto, Gibson, and Keaton. Gibson is starring in F9, which is due to hit theatres June 25.

Morbius comes out in theatres January 28, 2022.