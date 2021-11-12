Marvel Zombies TV series coming to Disney Plus

Marvel Zombies is officially becoming its own TV series on streaming service Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off was announced as part of Disney Plus Day.

After their gore-filled episode as part of Marvel’s What If…?, Marvel Zombies are getting their own, undead show. Right now, nothing else is known besides that it’s in development, with a logo that resembles the eponymous comic book series. Given what we saw in the What If…? episode, though, we can expect a bloody affair. In the animated series, when Bruce Banner crashes back to Earth at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, he finds the planet an infected wasteland.

Some heroes remain, like Wasp, the Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man, but many have been zombified, including Captain America himself, Steve Rogers. The mixture of superpowers and rotting flesh makes for the half-hour’s entertainment, leading to high hopes for the brutality and mayhem for the standalone project. Bryan Andrews, a director on What If…?, is handling the production, which will be an animated series.

Marvel Zombies has something of a cult following within the wider comics fanbase, due to its hare-brained idea of superhero ghouls clamouring around. Robert Kirkman, of The Walking Dead fame, co-created the idea for Marvel, with Sean Phillips and Arthur Suydam.

We’ll have to wait for more, since Disney has only provided an ominous “coming soon” for now. In the meantime, you can catch up on updates involving X-Men, Baymax, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more, all from Disney Plus Day.