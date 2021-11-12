Marvel Zombies TV series coming to Disney Plus

Marvel Zombies is officially becoming its own TV series on streaming service Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off was announced as part of Disney Plus Day.
After their gore-filled episode as part of Marvel’s What If…?, Marvel Zombies are getting their own, undead show. Right now, nothing else is known besides that it’s in development, with a logo that resembles the eponymous comic book series. Given what we saw in the What If…? episode, though, we can expect a bloody affair. In the animated series, when Bruce Banner crashes back to Earth at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, he finds the planet an infected wasteland.
Some heroes remain, like Wasp, the Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man, but many have been zombified, including Captain America himself, Steve Rogers. The mixture of superpowers and rotting flesh makes for the half-hour’s entertainment, leading to high hopes for the brutality and mayhem for the standalone project. Bryan Andrews, a director on What If…?, is handling the production, which will be an animated series.
Marvel Zombies has something of a cult following within the wider comics fanbase, due to its hare-brained idea of superhero ghouls clamouring around. Robert Kirkman, of The Walking Dead fame, co-created the idea for Marvel, with Sean Phillips and Arthur Suydam.
Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Rv6AESN6d3
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
We’ll have to wait for more, since Disney has only provided an ominous “coming soon” for now. In the meantime, you can catch up on updates involving X-Men, Baymax, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more, all from Disney Plus Day.
