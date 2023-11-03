Is there a Loki season 2 episode 5 post-credit scene? With just one more episode to go, Loki season 2 is fast approaching its end, and right now, we’re on the cusp of what is sure to be an unforgettable season finale.

The MCU‘s future (Phase 6 included) will no doubt be paved by the events of Loki, with the presence of a Kang Variant, Victor Timely, forming most of season 2’s arc. Coming out of Loki season 2 episode 5, the stakes are high, but you probably want to know if there’s anything major going on after the credits, right? Here’s what you need to know. (Spoiler-free!)

Does Loki season 2 episode 5 have a post-credit scene?

There is a post-credit scene for Loki season 2 episode 5, but it’s only a brief audio clip.

The audio doesn’t affect the plot or add any additional detail to the episode itself, but it does play on a subtle Easter egg that can be found earlier on. It’s the first time the Marvel series has utilized a post-credits detail since the first episode of season 2, but if you don’t care to wait around, you’re not missing much.

If you feel like getting emotional, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the only time Marvel has used audio-only in their post-credit scenes. The other time they’ve done this was back in Endgame, when the sound of Tony Stark building his Iron Man suit (in a cave! With a box of scraps!) could be heard after the credits rolled on his on-screen death.

We think this may be a hint that there could be a post-credit scene to come for the Loki season 2 finale, since it’s surprising that they’ve chosen to break their pattern in the penultimate episode. But still, we’ll just have to wait and see!

