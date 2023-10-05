Loki season 2 episode 2 release date — when is the next episode out?

If you're already getting impatient waiting for the Loki season 2 episode 2 release date, you're not alone. Here's exactly when it drops on Disney Plus.

What is the Loki season 2 episode 2 release date? Ah, the sweet, sweet relief of a Marvel show that’s is more than just ‘fine’! Maybe Loki of Asgard is actually our savior after all? He has been trying to tell us, but the invading and his dictator tendencies from back in the day weren’t convincing.

The thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s TV series, though, is that the Disney Plus shows have changed release strategies more than we’ve sat down to watch the Marvel movies in order (Remember when people used to do that?).

Alas, we’re here to keep this Marvel series‘ release strategy nice and simple. Here is the Loki season 2 episode 2 release date and time in the US and UK for Disney Plus.

Loki season 2 episode 2 release date

Loki season 2 episode 2 releases in the US at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET on Thursday 12 October 2023. No more midnight drops!

In the UK, that’ll be 2 a.m. BST for the weekly drops. The changes made to the times that episodes are released don’t exactly favor fans overseas, we’re afraid. Below is the full release schedule, with the finale streaming on November 9.

Loki season 2 release schedule:

  • Episode 1: Thursday, October 5
  • Episode 2: Thursday, October 12
  • Episode 3: Thursday, October 19
  • Episode 4: Thursday, October 26
  • Episode 5: Thursday, November 2
  • Episode 6: Thursday, November 9

Like other Marvel shows, there are six episodes. Thankfully, they’re given some space from any other new movies or series from the franchise, so you can just focus on this story. This is nice, because season 1 was one of the best TV series in this universe, and we’re hoping that quality continues.

Now that you know what’s what, you can dive further into the MCU with our guides to the best Marvel characters, best Marvel villains, everything we know about The Marvels, and our list of the upcoming Marvel movies. You can also read our Loki season 2 review to find out if it’s as good as last season (spoiler, it’s good) and check out our guide to the different ways to watch the Marvel movies in order.

