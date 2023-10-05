Loki season 2 episode 2 release date — when is the next episode out?

What is the Loki season 2 episode 2 release date? Ah, the sweet, sweet relief of a Marvel show that’s is more than just ‘fine’! Maybe Loki of Asgard is actually our savior after all? He has been trying to tell us, but the invading and his dictator tendencies from back in the day weren’t convincing.

The thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s TV series, though, is that the Disney Plus shows have changed release strategies more than we’ve sat down to watch the Marvel movies in order (Remember when people used to do that?).

Alas, we’re here to keep this Marvel series‘ release strategy nice and simple. Here is the Loki season 2 episode 2 release date and time in the US and UK for Disney Plus.

Loki season 2 episode 2 release date

Loki season 2 episode 2 releases in the US at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET on Thursday 12 October 2023. No more midnight drops!

In the UK, that’ll be 2 a.m. BST for the weekly drops. The changes made to the times that episodes are released don’t exactly favor fans overseas, we’re afraid. Below is the full release schedule, with the finale streaming on November 9.

Loki season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 5

Episode 2: Thursday, October 12

Episode 3: Thursday, October 19

Episode 4: Thursday, October 26

Episode 5: Thursday, November 2

Episode 6: Thursday, November 9

Like other Marvel shows, there are six episodes. Thankfully, they’re given some space from any other new movies or series from the franchise, so you can just focus on this story. This is nice, because season 1 was one of the best TV series in this universe, and we’re hoping that quality continues.

Like other Marvel shows, there are six episodes. Thankfully, they're given some space from any other new movies or series from the franchise, so you can just focus on this story. This is nice, because season 1 was one of the best TV series in this universe, and we're hoping that quality continues.