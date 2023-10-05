Does Loki season 2 episode 1 have a post-credit scene? It feels right that the God of Mischief is back just in time for spooky season. Between the Loki series’ green illusions, horned crowns, and time-space mysteries, we’re happy to be back in its magical glow.

We know the Marvel Cinematic Universe made post-credit scenes mainstream, but its Disney Plus shows have been inconsistent with them, placing them differently or sometimes abandoning the tradition entirely for Marvel series.

As we say in our Loki season 2 review, we think there’s a lot to be excited about with this new installment featuring one of the best Marvel villains (Anti-hero now?). But does that include a Loki season 2 episode 1 post-credit scene? No spoilers ahead, by the way.

Does Loki season 2 episode 1 have a post-credit scene?

Loki season 2 episode 1 has a mid-credits scene, so we recommend watching the credits for a tease about what’s coming in the next episodes.

If season 2 is like season 1 (you can refresh yourself with our Loki season 1 recap, if you’d like), there won’t be post-credit or mid-credit scenes after every episode. The shows don’t tend to subscribe to what we’re used to when sitting down to marathon all the Marvel movies in order, but we are starting off this season with one. It doesn’t recontextualize the episode or anything, but if you’re a big fan, it’s worth seeing to build some hype for the next chapters of the story.

