Loki producer reveals the most important job at Marvel Studios

Since its inception in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ballooned to become an absolute behemoth of the movie world. One of, if not the biggest venture in the history of film, we always knew this shared universe of comic book characters and supervillains required a hell of a lot of organization, but we’ve now learned there is one person whose job it is to make sure everything makes sense in the MCU.

With 32 movies and 11 TV series, the MCU is insanely large now. Keeping all that in check is no mean feat, but you just know that there will be people out there watching the Marvel movies in order, trying to find the tiniest mistake in the continuity of the timeline.

Well, they’re very unlikely to find any such errors. That’s because Kevin Wright, the executive producer on the Loki Marvel series, has told us that Marvel Studios created a position entirely devoted to ensuring all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows maintain perfect continuity with one another.

With the Loki season 2 release date here, The Digital Fix took some time to chat with Kevin Wright about his work, and we asked him how each production is able to avoid confusing the timeline.

He said: “Around the time of Loki season 1, there was a position created at Marvel Studios, which is currently filled by this great guy, Drew River, where the job is specifically maintaining Marvel continuity. And so you send him a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails, it’s a lot of keeping him in the loop as he reads all the scripts and he flags up for us sometimes ‘this movie is going to do this’ or ‘they’re saying that should I tell them to call it a variant.'”

“So he’s got a tough job, but it’s a lot about trying to keep all of us filmmakers connected so that we can start building a shared language,” Wright added. “The cool thing is, I think a lot of that has been driven through Loki and what we did in that first season. I think a lot of people are starting to look at that as the groundwork of how to discuss the multiverse.”

One of the main challenges facing Marvel’s Phase 5, now that the multiverse has been ripped open, is ensuring all the various projects are pulling in the same direction. While I would agree there has not been any continuity issues so far, one thing that has been disappointing is the fact that the end goal of this new era for Marvel just doesn’t appear to have a clear end goal. At least, not yet.

Still, at least our Loki season 2 review is positive, so we know the best Marvel villain is still in top form. Perhaps everything will make more sense and fit together better when we get new movies like The Marvels and the Avengers 5 release date arrives.