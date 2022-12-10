The new king of the MCU just met the new king of England

Two kings met recently, when Ryan Reynolds was introduced to Charles III, the new king of the United Kingdom. King Charles III and and Queen Consort Camilla were in Wrexham where they were greeted by Hollywood royalty Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who own the local football club.

The meeting took place as the royal couple (that is, King Charles and Queen Camilla) were given a tour of Wrexham Football Club, which has recently been cast into the world spotlight thanks to the Disney Plus docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. This gave Reynolds and McElhenney the chance to talk to the king and queen, as they discussed the football club and local area.

While King Charles III ascended to the throne a few months ago after the death of Queen Elizabeth the second, Reynolds has been cementing his status as the new king of the MCU movies as the gears have started to turn on Deadpool 3. Alongside figures like Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Ryan Reynolds will become one of the most notable MCU faces going into Phase 5 and beyond.

Deadpool 3 is set to mark his official introduction into the MCU world, and it will also see Hugh Jackman return as Logan/Wolverine. It could also be Reynolds final outing as the character, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the action movie series get a conclusion with this third instalment in the trilogy.

Or, it could just be the start of a whole new era for the mutant, especially with the introduction of the X-Men on the horizon.