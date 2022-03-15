James Gunn says a Guardians prequel series wouldn’t make sense

With its loveable cast, addictive soundtrack and unique directing by James Gunn, its no surprise the introduction of the Guardians of the Galaxy to the MCU was a hit with fans.

The group — which consists of Peter ‘Starlord’ Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillian —took centre stage in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II (2017). They also played a pivotal role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with snap-happy Thanos being the adoptive father of both Gamora and Nebula.

Their solo sci-fi movie franchise looks set to come to an end after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III is released in 2023, but that hasn’t stopped fan pages from speculating about the group’s potential role in Phase 4 of the MCU. Ever since Saldana expressed a desire to explore Gamora’s peculiar childhood in a March 7, 2022 interview with Jake’s Takes, fans have been hopeful that a Disney Plus prequel series may be on the cards.

During the interview, Saldana said, “I feel like that taster [of Gamora’s childhood in Avengers: Infinity War] made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like, because they were completely wiped out of existence.”

The rumor mill then went into overdrive on Twitter, with fan account Moth Culture, which describes itself as the “#1 spot for leaks and news,” posting a tweet saying, “RUMOR: Disney+ Guardians of The Galaxy prequel series focuses on Gamora’s family-like relationship with Nebula and Thanos.”

However, James Gunn, who has directed all three Guardians movies, was quick to shoot this particular rumour down, as he quote-tweeted Moth Culture’s post to give the rumour a decisive “no.” He added, “[Thanos] tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship.”

lol no – he tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship https://t.co/3t9QzzOrch — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2022

So, it looks like that is that, but don’t fret — you’ll get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy on the big screen once again when Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theatres on 8 July 2022. In the meantime, you can catch both Guardians of the Galaxy movies and all the other Marvel movies on streaming service Disney Plus.