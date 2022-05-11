Why Jack Ryan ending has got MCU movie fans so excited

The Amazon TV series Jack Ryan is coming to an end after its fourth season. What’s bad news for fans of Tom Clancy’s work, though, might be good news for people who love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, Marvel zombies worldwide have convinced themselves that John Krasinski is clearing out his diary so he can work on the Fantastic Four MCU movie.

Krasinski, of course, appeared as Reed Richards, the smartest man in the multiverse, in the Multiverse of Madness. While Richard’s appearance was just one of the big Doctor Strange 2 cameos, it was definitely the one that caught the most attention – sorry Black Bolt.

The Office star has been the number one choice to play Mister Fantastic for years now, and people are hoping his brief appearance in Doctor Strange 2 is just the beginning of his MCU tenure. Indeed, some believe that Kraskinski has left Jack Ryan because he will have his hands full, not just starring in Fantastic Four but also directing it.

Check out fan speculation here:

SPOILER TWEET (AVERT YOUR EYES) Krasinski not directing A Quiet Place 3 Jon Watts not directing Fantastic Four Jack Ryan ending at Season 4 Doctor Strange casting reveal… I’m thinking Jim Halpert is about to direct and star in a Fantastic Four movie. Any takers? — Arctic Ninja Paul (@arcticninjapaul) May 10, 2022

Massive fan of @johnkrasinski. Adore The Office. Can't wait to see him back as Jack Ryan for more globe trotting adventures. Sorely hope he becomes The MCU's Reed Richards in Fantastic Four. With A Quiet Place Part II he's crafted a sequel as good if not better than the original — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) September 15, 2021

I guess Krasinski is going to be busy playing Reed Richards in the MCU next ? 🙏 https://t.co/hkNOIRLuM1 — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) May 10, 2022

While there’s a lot of guesswork going on here (so take this with a pinch of salt), it does explain why Jon Watts – who directed the latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home – recently walked away from the upcoming science fiction movie.

Krasinski, of course, is no stranger to directing big-budget films, having worked on the Quiet Place horror movies. In the past, he’s said he’d like to work on an MCU movie as well.

“I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing,” he told Comicbook.com. “I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m waiting on Kevin’s announcement of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

He finished by saying he’s a huge Marvel fan himself and adding whenever, whatever, Kevin Feige wants to discuss, he’s open to it.

