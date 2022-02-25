Jack Ryan season 3 release date – when does John Krasinski’s Amazon Prime Video series return?

When is Jack Ryan season 3 out? John Krasinski is the latest actor to bring Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to life, starring in the CIA officer’s solo TV series on Amazon Prime alongside the likes of Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish. But since Season 2 ends with Ryan and his former-boss James Greer in a dynamic which better reflects Tom Clancy’s original books, it’s clear their future is going to run closer to the source material. Let’s just hope it keeps up the same nail-biting suspense for season 3.

Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have all played Jack Ryan with different shades of action-hero in them, but John Krasinski’s everyman feels much more three-dimensional in the series. He’s a little more in touch with his emotions, but he still has that determined drive to save the day. Season 2 sees him tackle a corrupt dictator in Venezuela while also trying to get revenge for the death of his friend, Senator Moreno (Benito Martinez).

But with both Greer and Ryan’s futures left up in the air thanks to the Venezuelan conspiracy, it means that the next batch of episodes are free to take both characters in fresh directions. So without further ado, here’s everything we know about Jack Ryan season 3.

Jack Ryan Season 3 release date: When is Jack Ryan Season 3 out?

It’s been a couple of years since audiences saw Jack Ryan’s Venezuelan mission of revenge on their screens. Season 2 arrived on Amazon Prime back in October 2019, and there’s an unsurprising reason behind the long wait for season 3, since the Coronavirus pandemic caused havoc around the world in 2020. Many TV shows and movies were put on pause since production was too risky, while many release dates were delayed until things calmed down a little.

Thankfully with the rollout of the vaccines production on many projects were able to get going again — and that includes Jack Ryan Season 3. Production on Krasinski’s third outing in the role started back in March 2021, and Amazon has announced the series will arrive on Prime Video at some point in 2022.

Annoyingly the streaming service hasn’t revealed the exact release date, but it is on the way at some point this year. Krasinski previously suggested on his Instagram story that the show will have a Spring/Summer release – which means it could arrive as early as March/April.

The good news is the series has also been renewed for Season 4, so whatever the new episodes have in store for the hero – they’ve clearly impressed Amazon.

Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer: Is there a Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer?

Much like the CIA operative himself, Amazon is keeping its cards close to its chest for Jack Ryan Season 3, and at the time of writing, there isn’t a trailer for the series.

When the trailer eventually arrives, expect a glimpse of whatever sneaky spy shenanigans he gets up to. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated when a trailer eventually surfaces online.

Jack Ryan Season 3 plot: What’s the plot of Jack Ryan Season 3?

Although Ryan’s already in a good position as the head of the Terror Finance and Arms Division, (A.K.A. T-FAD) season 2 leaves him in a place to move forwards with his career. However, he’s going to face a brand new conspiracy in season 3.

Deadline reported that the series will see Jack Ryan going on the run from the CIA, as well as tackling an “international rogue faction”. It’s a sensible decision, since the first two Seasons played it safe with the hero working with the full force of the authorities behind him — but what’s he like when he doesn’t have backup? It should (hopefully) be an interesting change of pace that stops the action from getting stale.

Not only does it push Ryan himself into new territory, but this will also drastically affect his dynamic with all of the other characters that surround him. He’s on pretty good terms with James Greer (Wendell Pierce) at the end of season 2, but his ally made a point of saying his time in the field is behind him, so Ryan might have to look elsewhere for help on the run.

Maybe since Greer has a solid working relationship with the operative, he’ll be the one to fight his corner when the CIA turns on him. It’s not surprising that the new showrunner Vaun Willmott wants to take the series in a fresh direction since some audiences will be very familiar with the character.

After all, Jack Ryan has been played by a number of iconic stars in the past, since Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have all played the hero over the years. It’ll be interesting to see how being on the run changes Krasinski’s take on the character. But we’ll just have to wait until the official synopsis arrives before we speculate even further.

Jack Ryan Season 3 cast: Who’s in Jack Ryan Season 3?

So who’s joining John Krasinski on this high stakes mission to save the world from a nefarious conspiracy? Well, Wendell Pierce will reprise his role as James Greer – although as we’ve already mentioned, he probably won’t be getting in on the action this time around.

Surprisingly, Abbie Cornish is also set to return as Jack Ryan’s ex-girlfriend Cathy Mueller, per Deadline, which is an interesting move since Season 2 failed to mention her at all as Ryan had a new love interest and declared himself single. Are they back together? Does he go to her for help while he’s on the run? Why did they break up? Hopefully, season 3 will answer all these questions and more.

Michael Kelly is also set to return as Mike November, the Venezuelan station chief – he could be a helpful ally for Ryan while he’s on the run, but it could also make things incredibly complicated if he’s forced to hunt his former friend.

Get Out’s Betty Gabriel is also joining Season 3 as the Chief of Station – Elizabeth Wright, while Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials alum James Cosmo will star as a mysterious character named Luca opposite Peter Gunness as Petr. Rounding out the cast is Nina Hoss as Alena, and Alexej Manvelov will play Alexei.

We don’t want to make generalist assumptions, but those characters sound particularly Russian – so it’ll be interesting to see how they play into Jack’s new mission.