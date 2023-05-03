Is Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? He may not be in the land of the living anymore, but there’s always a chance for a cameo in a comic book movie.

The MCU has a funny knack for making us care about the most unusual characters, whether it be a mean-spirited racoon, or a blue guy who whistles a lot. The Guardians of the Galaxy said goodbye to a great MCU character in their previous outing as Yondu sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill, but when it comes to the best superhero movies, no one is ever truly left behind.

So, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date here, fans are wondering whether we will see the legendary Ravager again in the Marvel movie. It’s time to ask, is Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Is Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Yes, Yondu appears as a guiding spirit to Kraglin and helps him summon the strength to defeat some bad guys on Knowhere. Until this point in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, Kraglin had struggled to use the arrow he inherited from Yondu, but with his friend there to offer support, he finally cracks it.

It’s a fleeting moment in the MCU movie, but a really nice touch to see Yondu helping his buddies one last time. This appearance in the new movie is highly likely to be the last time we see Michael Rooker in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

However, with the door very much open for a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date, you never know. Until then, check out our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review to see what we thought of the new James Gunn movie.

