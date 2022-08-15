Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s scariest villains. A long-time foe of the Fantastic Four, the deadly Victor Von Doom is a brilliant scientist, powerful magician, and tyrannical despot. He also happens to be one of the most popular Marvel characters ever, and fans have been wondering when he’ll make his MCU debut. Specifically, they want to know if Doctor Doom is in Black Panther 2.

Why might Doctor Doom appear in Wakanda Forever? Well, the not-so-good doctor has something in common with T’Challa. Like Black Panther, Doom is the ruler of his own nation, specifically Latveria. In the comics, Latveria is commonly portrayed as a small Eastern European country that Doom rules with a literal iron fist. Might a Latverian diplomatic delegation make a trip to Wakanda following the death of T’Challa?

Doom is also one of the few people who’s not afraid to speak down to the ruler of the seven seas, Namor – who appears to be the villain in Black Panther 2. So might Victor skip the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut and gatecrash the final Marvel movie in Phase 4? Well, we’ve done some digging to answer ‘Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther 2?’

Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther 2?

As of August 2022, it does not seem Doctor Doom is in Black Panther 2. It’s possible, though, that Marvel Studios is keeping Doctor Doom’s appearance a secret until the action movie’s release.

Why do people think Doctor Doom is in Black Panther 2?

Rumours that Doctor Doom will make a minor appearance in Black Panther 2 have been swirling for months. Bleeding Cool reported that Doom will be the one responsible for pitting Atlantis and Wakanda against each other. That’s unverified at the moment, but it sounds like something he’d do, the site also reports that a costume has been designed, which hints Doom will make a physical appearance.

Howard Stern, the radio DJ, also claimed in June 2022 that he was working on a Doctor Doom project. “They’re going over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck… I told you, I’m going to do Doctor Doom,” he said on his radio show [via Collider]. “That’s the thing. But believe me, I’m fucking miserable about it… I called Robert Downey Jr., and I was asking him acting techniques… Do you have a number for Jon [Favreau]?”

The real reason why people are convinced we’re going to see Doctor Doom soon is because of two Phase 6 projects. The first is obviously the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Doom’s the family’s nemesis, so it makes sense why he’d make an appearance.

Doom also plays a key role in both versions of Secret Wars, and while most people presume Kang will be the Phase 5 and 6 bad guy, it’s possible Kevin Feige and Marvel studios are playing a clever trick on all of us, and Doom will pull a Ganon on the would-be conqueror.

