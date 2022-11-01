Black Panther 2: who is Namor the Sub-Mariner?

Who is Namor the Sub-Mariner? Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever, the next superhero movie in the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly here, and it looks like it’s going to be a real tear-jerker. Going by the Marvel movie‘s trailers, it seems we’ll return to a Wakanda that’s mourning the loss of its king and struggling to move on.

Things go from bad to worse when the secretive nation is attacked by the Talokans, an ancient civilisation from under the sea led by Namor. But who is Namor? What are his powers? And who plays him? Well, don’t worry. We’ve prepared a brief explainer on Namore before you dip your toes in the waters of Wakanda Forever.

Who is Namor?

In the comics, Namor is the son of a fisherman and the princess of Atlantis. Born the Prince of Atlantis, he spent his early years beneath the surface of the seas, but as he grew into a powerful warrior, he longed to explore the surface world.

He got his chance during World War 2, helping Captain America and the Human Torch (not the one from the Fantastic Four) battle Nazis. Yes, seriously, comics are silly.

Eventually, Namor became the ocean’s violent protector, intervening whenever he believed the surface world was intruding on his people’s territory. Over the years, this had brought him into conflict with several superheroes, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Spider-Man, and even the X-Men.

Belligerent and pompous, Namor’s allegiance to Atlantis and the sea over anything else means he’s never exactly been popular with his fellow heroes. Still, his incredible powers have made him an invaluable ally in defending the Earth from all the Marvel villains who are so desperate to blow it up.

That said, Namor’s flirted with full-on supervillainy in the past. He destroyed a chunk of Wakanda and killed countless Wanadans during the events of Avengers versus X-Men, which has led T’Challa to despise the Sub-Mariner.

Who plays Namor in Black Panther 2?

In the MCU movie Wakanda Forever, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Huerta made his acting debut in Asi del precipicio, but he is perhaps best known for his work on the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico where he plays Rafael Caro Quintero.

Is Namor a mutant?

Yes, Namor is a mutant. In fact, Marvel often calls him ‘the first mutant’. While in-universe, that’s not strictly true with X-Men characters like Apocalypse, Mystique, and even Wolverine technically being older than him, Namor was the first Marvel mutant to appear in print.

Unfortuantely even in the MCU, he’s not the first mutant we’ve seen. Kamala Khan’s got him beat by a few months, although he’s definitely older than Ms Marvel, so technically, he’s probably the first unless you count that bear guy from Black Widow.

What are Namor’s powers?

Namor is an incredibly powerful being whose body is specially adapted to survive deep beneath the ocean. As a result, he possesses super strength, a degree of invulnerability, and reflexes beyond an ordinary man. Namor also has a unique mutation that gives him tiny wings on his ankles, allowing him to fly.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11. If you want to know more about the future of the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5, or we have articles breaking down everything you need to know about Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.