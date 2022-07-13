How does Ms Marvel get her superhero name? In the MCU, all great superheroes need a cool superhero name, and with the conclusion of the MCU series Ms Marvel, we finally find out how Kamala Khan decides upon her new alias. If you want to know how she gets her superhero name, you came to the right place.

The TV series has reached its sixth and final episode on the streaming service Disney Plus, and with it comes plenty of exciting developments that will affect the future of the MCU timeline. One of the key things we learn in the Ms Marvel ending is how our titular hero replaces her makeshift nickname “Nightlight” and settles on the iconic Ms Marvel codename.

If you haven’t seen the final episode of the sci-fi series yet, we recommend you stop reading now as there will be slight spoilers ahead. But, if you want to know how the newest MCU character establishes her identity as a superhero, we have the answers below as we dive into the latest instalment of Marvel’s Phase 4.

How does Ms Marvel get her superhero name?

Throughout the Ms Marvel series, we’ve only heard our hero referred to as either Kamala Khan, or the more embarrassing alter-ego “Nightlight,” which she was dubbed by her online fans. But in episode six, she finally gets the name Ms Marvel, and it’s all thanks to her dad.

As the episode wraps up, Kamala and her father sit on the roof of their house and share a sweet moment, where Yusuf Khan recalls how difficult it was for him and Kamala’s mother to conceive a second child. When Kamala finally came along, they saw her as something of a miracle.

They named her Kamala as this means perfect, or more appropriately, a marvel. Kamala gets very excited at this, recognising the fact that she actually shares a name with the alias of her idol Carol Danvers.

Yusuf then tells his daughter that, despite her newfound powers, she will always be his “little Ms Marvel,” and Kamala’s face lights up. And that right there, is the cutest way to create a superhero name!

You can watch all six episodes of Ms Marvel on Disney Plus right now. We will see Ms Marvel again in the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, slated for release July 28, 2023.