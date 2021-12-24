Hawkeye Wilson Fisk is the “same character” as Daredevil’s, Vincent D’Onofrio confirms

The Hawkeye finale brought back Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, delighting all of us that felt his performance was a definitive take on the character for the MCU. In a new interview, D’Onofrio has expanded on where Wilson’s been and confirms that yes, it’s the same one from Daredevil on Netflix.

Chatting to ScreenRant, D’Onofrio says that he used the same tools he did in Daredevil because it was really like getting back into a routine. “It was going to be the same Kingpin – that it was after the blip, that he had lost some of his power, and he needed to get his city back,” he explains. “That’s the way I approached it. That was the storyline. And as far as the character himself, I used everything that I used when I did it for Daredevil. It’s the same emotional life. The same character.”

You get a sense of that in Hawkeye, with Wilson using a walking stick, and bargaining with Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). This Kingpin has been knocked down a peg or three, and he’d really like if heroes like Clint Barton and Kate Bishop would stay out of his way.

D’Onofrio expands on his answer, stating that the emotional root for Wilson has consistently been his early years. “Everything is based, whether it’s a joy that’s happening, or sadness, or frustration, or anger, whatever is going on with Kingpin, it’s all through his emotional life as a child,” he says.

No spoilers, but the Hawkeye ending creates some ambiguity about whether we’ll see Kingpin again. Giving nothing away, D’Onofrio says that everyone’s keen on Wilson reappearing. “I think the fans know, and I think that Marvel knows, Kevin knows, that I want to continue playing this character,” he says, “because I feel like there’s – and I told them and him – that there’s so many more facets of this character to explore and he knows that I feel that way.”

