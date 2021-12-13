James Gunn shuts down Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 casting rumours

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – which is currently filming – has fallen victim to some Google shenanigans spreading misinformation. James Gunn, director of the upcoming science fiction movie, recently took to social media to clear up confusion following a fake cast list for the film that has been spread by Google.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see Star-Lord and his crew return to the big screen and introduce two newcomers into the space-filled series. The confirmed cast for the upcoming action movie includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper – all of which appeared across the first two Guardians movies.

Sean Gunn is also back to do the motion capture work for the animated raccoon Rocket, and Sylvester Stallone will return as Stakar Ogord, the leader of the space pirates, the Ravagers. The news stars for the film are Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter. However, Google says the cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks slightly different.

A fake list appears upon typing in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 into the search engine. According to Google’s results, the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Seth Green, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, and King Bach will appear in the film alongside Poulter. Gunn took to Twitter to clarify these fake casting rumours and confirm that Google has got its facts mixed up.

In a post to his followers addressing Google’s list, Gunn wrote: “Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Note: Of these folks, only Will is confirmed as in the movie).”

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021

The fake list seems to be a case of Google picking up related stars for the film instead of confirmed actors. All the actors listed apart from Hemsworth appeared in Gunn’s DCEU film The Suicide Squad. Hemsworth will star alongside the Guardians in Thor 4 – Thor: Love and Thunder – so his inclusion in Google’s mistake makes sense too.

Fake casting rumours aside, we are excited to see if Gunn has any casting surprises in the future as production on the new Marvel movie continues. Stay tuned for updates. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 2 2023.