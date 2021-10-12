Will Poulter playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

We knew Adam Warlock was coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now we know who’s playing him. Will Poulter, who’s featured in horror movie Midsommar, and sci-fi series Black Mirror, is taking on the cosmic role.

Deadline reports that Poulter got the part after an exhaustive search that began in August. Poulter did a screen test, and met with director James Gunn, as well as other Marvel Studios executives, eventually sealing the deal for an appearance in Marvel Phase 4. Though Adam Warlock hasn’t appeared onscreen yet, his presence was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha of the Sovereign people reveals that she’s engineering something to kill the Guardians, dubbing it Adam.

In the comics, Adam Warlock was created in an attempt to cultivate a perfect being. His most popular appearance is as an adversary to Thanos in the Infinity Gauntlet story by Jim Starlin and George Pérez, where Adam gathers Earth’s mightiest heroes to battle the Mad Titan. Needless to say, the MCU took a different tact in its war with Thanos, but that gives you a sense of Adam’s powers and capabilities on a wider scale.

Gunn, just off the success of DCEU movie The Suicide Squad, is once again writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and shooting is expected to start this November. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Kelmentieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are all confirmed to be returning for the sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to hit theatres May 5, 2023. We have the best alien movies for some space-faring fun in the meantime.