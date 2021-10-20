Chris Pratt hints Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has started production

Star-Lord is making his comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new Twitter video shared by Team Coco, Chris Pratt suggested that production for James Gunn’s next action movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, has now kicked off.

Taking to social media, Pratt hinted that we will be seeing him return as Peter Quill soon. While promoting his upcoming appearance on the Parks and Recollection podcast hosted by Rob Lowe and Alan Yang in the video, the star confirmed that he was filming the message while on set for the upcoming MCU movie. “I’m on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy, day one,” the actor said. Pratt then went on to show fans that his “sick-ass mutton chops” are back, and that he is ready to return as our favourite space smuggler.

However, James Gunn quickly set the record straight on the production’s status and made sure Chris Pratt’s use of “day one” in the video wasn’t taken the wrong way. The Suicide Squad director tweeted: “Despite stories to the contrary, we haven’t started shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] yet (but we are pretty close).” The good news is that, considering how Pratt is now mutton chop ready, filming is likely to happen any day now. Stay tuned for updates.

Despite Marvel’s recent reshuffling of release dates for most of its 2022 Phase 4 titles, Guardians of the Galaxy remains on track for a 2023 premiere and seems to be moving along as planned.

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week’s episode of “Parks and Recollection” with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Despite stories to the contrary, we haven’t started shooting #GotGVol3 yet (but we are pretty close). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021

Besides appearing as Star-Lord in the third instalment of Marvel’s GotG science fiction movies, Pratt has recently been cast as the voice of Mario in Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming animated movie based on Super Mario Bros. We are curious to see him trade in those mutton chops for a cartoon moustache come December 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus.