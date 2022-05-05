Ethan Hawke’s favourite MCU performance is Vincent D’Nofrio’s Kingpin

Ethan Hawke has done a memorable performance of his own as sinister cult leader Harrow in MCU series Moon Knight. But in an Instagram Q&A, the actor, whose Moon Knight character also acts as the avatar for Egyptian goddess Ammit, revealed a couple of his favourite performances from various MCU movies and TV series.

One actor he gave a shoutout to was Robert Downey Jr, who played the late Tony Stark/Iron Man: “It would be very easy to say Robert Downey, because that was a high watermark for me,” he said.

“But in truth, I do think I have to give a shoutout to Vincent D’Onofrio as Fisk. That is a great character portrait. That’s a great performance, and when I took this job, I was aiming at him.” Wilson Fisk, who is also known as Kingpin, is a powerful crime lord played by Vincent D’Onofrio. We are first introduced to Kingpin in the then-Netflix series Daredevil, but to fan’s delight, the character made a recent return in Hawkeye — clearly still up to no good and, it seems, preparing to shake things up beyond Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil was cancelled by Netflix after three seasons, but as well as finding a new home on Disney Plus, two of its main players — Fisk and Daredevil — have both appeared in recent MCU Phase 4 projects. While Kingpin popped up in Hawkeye, Charlie Cox also made a surprise cameo as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With Disney Plus also reportedly working on a Daredevil drama series of its own, it’s likely that we will see more of D’Onofrio’s villainy in the future, which is no doubt good news for Hawke!

If you want to hear more about Marvel bad guys, check out our guide to the best Spider-Man villains. Meanwhile, both Daredevil and Moon Knight are available to watch on Disney Plus.