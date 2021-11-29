Doctor Strange 2 reshoots because of Covid-19 delays, says Benedict Cumberbatch

It turns out that magic can be used to dominate Dormammu, kick Kaecilius, and study sorcery, but there’s one thing it can’t do. It can’t save you from Covid-19 filming restrictions. Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch has explained that the reason that Doctor Strange 2 had to have such significant reshoots is because of the pandemic.

“We’re in the middle of reshoots,” Cumberbatch explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. “We’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, Covid-19 etc.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sorceror Supreme added that restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 just meant that things moved a “little slower” on set. On the set of a multimillion-dollar movie, though, a “little slower” can be a ‘big problem’, which has necessitated the cast and crew of Doctor Strange’s Phase 4 adventure movie for an additional six weeks in LA.

There were rumours online that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was undergoing significant rewrites, and the fantasy movie was filming again to accommodate changes in the story. It was later alleged by sources close to the project that actor availability during principal photography had meant reshoots were inevitable.

Cumberbatch recently played down fan’s concerns. During an interview with Today Show, he said he was “very excited” about the reshoots.

“Sam Raimi’s at the helm, so expect extraordinary things. And yeah, we’re making it even better,” he claimed. “We’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

Doctor Strange 2 will teleport in cinemas on May 6, 2022.