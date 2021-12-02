Doctor Strange 2 LEGO set seems to confirm Multiverse of Madness villain

Disney works hard to keep the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio reportedly employs secret spoiler police who leak fake scripts, actors sign confidentiality agreements, and someone (who may or may not be Kevin Feige) sends ominous texts to those who get close to spoiling things.

Yet despite all these measures, the House of Mouse never cracks down on LEGO, who constantly reveal spoilers. This time the toy company seem to have revealed one of the bad guys in the upcoming fantasy movie Doctor Strange 2. The new set, called ‘Gargantos Showdown’, shows the Sorcerer Supreme battling what appears to be a tentacled eyeball.

Comic fans will, of course, recognise the monstrous peeper as bearing more than a passing resemblance to Shuma-Gorath, a recurring enemy of Doctor Strange. Now it’s worth noting that LEGO sets aren’t always the most accurate predictor of a film’s plot (never forget the Mandarin attack set), but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Gargantos on Doctor Strange 2 merchandise. It previously appeared on a jigsaw which lends more weight to the mobster appearing in the action movie.

What is interesting is that the LEGO set mentions “Gargantos”. This isn’t some random name pulled from the ether, it’s actually the name of a Namor the Submariner bad guy. Perhaps Gargantos and Gargantos have swapped places in the MCU? Or maybe they changed the name for the LEGO set to keep the surprise, which has worked a treat.

Marvel has been teasing Shuma-Gorath for a while now. During What If…? we saw Captain Carter battle an unnamed tentacled creature summoned by the Red Skull using the Tesseract. A Doctor Strange variant also battled a similar creature and absorbed some of its power into himself. Fans at the time wondered if it might be Shuma making its MCU debut but nothing was confirmed.

We’ll have to wait until the Bleeker Street magician returns to find out for certain. Doctor Strange 2 is part of Marvel Phase 4 and hits theatres on May 6. If you want to know more about upcoming MCU adventure movies check out our guides on Ant-Man 3 and Black Panther 2.