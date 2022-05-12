Doctor Strange 2 had a Deadpool cameo at one point

From Tom Cruise to Tobey Maguire — at this point, there’s been more actors attached to potential MCU cameos than there are Oppenheimer casting announcements.

As is the case with a lot of these Marvel ‘leaks’ many of the rumoured cameos expected to take place in Doctor Strange 2 ultimately didn’t happen — but according to a writer of the fantasy movie, there was one X-Men character who they very nearly did include, and we’re not talking about Wolverine. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Michael Waldron, who was one of the writers for MCU‘s first horror movie, revealed that the one and only Merc with the Mouth was among those they were considering for Doctor Strange 2 cameos.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” he sad. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.” Despite fans’ optimism, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds had insisted more than once that he wouldn’t be in the adventure, telling Variety, “I’m really not in the movie. I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Deadpool wasn’t the only highly-rumoured cameo for Doctor Strange 2 that ultimately didn’t take place. Many were also expecting action movie star Tom Cruise to make an appearance as an Iron Man variant based on the villanous ‘Superior Iron Man’ in the Marvel comics. However, it wasn’t to be.

Fortunately, the MCU Phase 4 movie did deliver in terms of cameos, with Charlize Theron making her debut as Clea along with a number of high-profile actors who made a fleeting appearance as various Marvel heroes as part of The Illuminati in Earth-838.

To see these cameos on the big screen, you can check out Doctor Strange 2 in theatres now.