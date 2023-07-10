Hugh Jackman wears classic Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3 tease

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the Deadpool 3 news we were hoping for – Hugh Jackman in the iconic Wolverine costume. Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature the best X-Men character costumes, or one of them, anyway.

Ryan Reynolds made the reveal on his Instagram stories, where he posted an image of Deadpool and Wolvie walking together. Hugh JAckman’s standing beside the Merc with a Mouth, and he’s sporting the iconic yellow, black, and blue of his hero’s better years. Finally, after umpteen superhero movies, Wolverine will have his ’90s look on the big screen.

That’s the only tease given, and really, it’s enough. The Deadpool 3 release date just got that bit much more exciting!

All sorts of speculation has been swirling for the threequel. Jennifer Garner’s coming back to play Elektra. and rumor has it Brian Cox from the Succession cast might show up as well, reprising a role from X2.

For once, knowing the X-Men movies in order might be actually useful. If we’d to speculate wildly, we’d say it sounds a little bit like Deadpool might be killing the 20th Century Studios X-Men universe. That’d certainly put a fine point on the mutants coming into the main Marvel universe – but that’s just us throwing ideas into the cosmos.

Whatever happens, it’ll be handy to understand the Marvel movies in order as well. You can find all of them on Disney Plus, using our handy link below. We have The Marvels release date and Captain America 4 release date coming up, and you can check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies for more.

We have new movies and best movies lists as well, so you can keep your options open!