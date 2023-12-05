Deadpool 3 is bringing back surprise Marvel villain

Deadpool 3 is looking to be a wild ride with tons of surprising MCU cameos. In fact, recent set photos of the production, taken at the beginning of December 2023, have revealed that an iconic Captain America villain may be scheduled for a shocking comeback.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to crossovers and surprising cameos. But the upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool 3 is particularly stuffed with Easter eggs and heroes from our past. Not only is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from the 2000s X-Men movies joining our favorite anti-hero, but behind-the-scenes pictures now show us that the new movie features a familiar 1942 V16 Coupe (aka the car that Red Skull drove in Captain America: The First Avenger).

That is right, folks, we said Red Skull. In the pics, we see a group of baddies driving a car that is reminiscent of the one Johann Schmidt drove back in 2011.

Yes, there have been a few upgrades, and granted, the flames in the photo do look like a Mad Max movie. But let’s be honest, it still looks too much like Schmidt’s car to be a coincidence, meaning that Red Skull likely has some kind of connection to the Marvel Phase 5 film.

If you need a quick Marvel villain, Red Skull made his big MCU debut in 2011 during Captain America: The First Avenger. Originally, the character was played by Lord of the Rings cast alumnus Hugo Weaving before Ross Marquand took over the role in 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. During Infinity War, Schmidt was freed from his curse and went out into the universe to follow his desires.

Since The Marvels post-credit scene opened up the doorway to parallel realties and X-Men in the timeline, we are betting that Deadpool 3 will feature an alternative version of the baddie in some capacity. However, this is just speculation on our part, as nothing has been confirmed yet.

