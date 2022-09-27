Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, says Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman is officially set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. That’s right, we’re finally getting Deadpool and Wolverine together in a movie.

Ryan Reynold announced the news in a hilarious video posted on Twitter, where he also revealed that Deadpool 3 will hit theatres on September 6, 2024.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working really hard on the next Deadpool film for some time now,” Reynolds explains in the video. “[Deadpool’s] first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth and motivation, new meaning.”

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” he continued. “It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and… I have nothing. Yeah… just…completely empty up here [taps head]. Terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

At that moment in the video, Hugh Jackman can be seen wandering in the back of the house, and Reynolds casually asks Jackman, “Hey Hugh do you want to play Wolverine one more time?” to which Jackman responds, “Sure, Ryan.” Maximum f*cking effort Ryan. You did it. You finally ground Jackman down to the point he agreed to be in a Marvel movie with you. Congrats man.

There’s been speculation for a while now that Jackman may be mulling over reprising the role that made him a household name. Jackman shared a photo on social media of a meeting he had with MCU head honcho Kevin Feige, but the musical star downplayed any suggestion he was going to pop his claws again.

“I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it,” Jackman told Comicbook.com. “I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn’t mean that. I really didn’t mean that. I’m really sorry.’ And I thought, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me. I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I’m going to pass it on.”

So I guess that Jackman’s a liar! Well, not a liar exactly. It’s more than likely he didn’t want to spoil the surprise for X-Men movie fans, and we’ll forgive you, Hugh. Why? Well, for making the dreams of superhero movie fans across the world come true.