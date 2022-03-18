Marvel reportedly considering Daredevil Disney Plus reboot

Daredevil’s cancellation in 2018 was a huge blow for fans of the Netflix series, but new data from Production Weekly, which provides listings of pre-production or in-production projects, indicates that Marvel may well have something in the works to bring the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen into the MCU fold.

In the March 17, 2022 edition of the listing page, there is a section entitled “Daredevil reboot”. According to IGN, the show is described as a Disney Plus TV series currently in development, with Kevin Feige and Chris Gary on board as producers. No actors are currently listed as being involved in the project, but in a recent interview with Radio Times, Charlie Cox confirmed that he would be making his Phase 4 debut as Daredevil sometime in the future. “I know something. I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else,” he said.

Could a Daredevil reboot series be this “something else”? Rumours of a solo Daredevil project recently intensified after Murphy’s Multiverse reported that Disney recently formed a new production LLC called “Blind Faith Productions LLC.” Given that Murdock is known both for his blindness and strong Catholic faith, many fans are assuming that this LLC will be linked to an upcoming solo project.

The fact that this project is being considered a reboot suggests that this new Daredevil series will not be a direct continuation of the one on Netflix. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t directly connect to it.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Kingpin in Daredevil, has already made an appearance in Hawkeye, and said in a recent interview with GamesRadar, “They’re trying their best to keep Daredevil as part of the canon. Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did at Daredevil.”

Coupled with Cox’s recent cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems clear that the lore that was built over at Netflix won’t be completely dismantled, whatever happens.

You can watch all three seasons of Daredevil now on Disney Plus, since it recently moved over from streaming service Netflix.