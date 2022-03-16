Cut No Way Home scene teases another Spider-Man reunion

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel did the unthinkable when the studio brought together three different generations of Spider-Men, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining Tom Holland in the MCU movie. But, in a deleted scene from the movie, it seems the door has been left open for further reunions in the future.

When those portals first opened, and Garfield and Maguire stepped through, cinema audiences went crazy. It was the first time we had seen Garfield as Spider-Man since the much-maligned The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, and Maguire’s first outing as Spidey since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

While many assumed the cameo appearances in No Way Home would be a special swansong for the two actors, there are rumours that both could return at some point. And now, a cut scene has been discovered on the home release of the movie, which features a slightly altered line of dialogue, that seems to suggest we could see the Spider-Men meet up once again at some point in the future.

In the theatrical cut of the MCU movie, as the various Peter Parkers are saying their farewells, Tom Holland hugs his new companions and tells them he will see them soon. It’s such a sweet moment, and the little tease of the Parker variants meeting up again was a nice touch.

But, the deleted scene changes the dialogue slightly and puts a whole different spin on the moment. Holland tells Garfield and Maguire, “I’ll see you later,” to which Garfield replies, “you know where to find us.”

We all know Marvel is playing with the multiverse in a big way now, especially with the impending chaos of Doctor Strange 2, which appears to feature a whole host of cameos. So, it makes perfect sense that the doors for Garfield and Maguire are left wide open for the future, even if that particular scene was cut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to purchase digitally, and will be available to own physically on April 12 in the US, and April 4 in the UK. You’ll be able to find up to 100 hours of bonus footage, including the aforementioned cut scene, so it’s well worth getting hold of.