Captain America is the reason Thanos won, says Nia DaCosta

Surely, the only person we can blame for the obliteration of half of all life in the universe is Thanos, right? Well, that’s not quite the view of Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels. Apparently it was all Captain America’s fault, because he’s just too nice.

The MCU peaked when Thanos clicked his fingers at the end of Infinity War and left us grieving the loss of our favorite Marvel characters for a whole year. It was painful to watch, but that epic moment was, as the big man himself put it, inevitable. Or was it?

Well, the Marvel villain could have been stopped, if Captain America was a little more ruthless. That’s according to The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, who told ComicBook.com that Cap made the wrong call when he refused to take the mind stone from Vision. “It is his fault, because he should’ve just ripped that thing out of his homie’s head from the beginning.”

You heard it here first, folks: Nia DaCosta hates Vision and wishes he was dead. OK, probably not, but she does raise a fascinating point, and it comes down to the age-old question of whether sacrificing one life for the sake of saving countless others is a sacrifice worth making. This is truly the MCU’s version of the trolley problem.

DaCosta does cut Cap some slack, though: “So, here’s the thing: the reason why it’s his fault is the reason why he’s such an amazing hero, because he’s like, ‘We’re not gonna sacrifice anyone. There always has to be another way.’ He was incorrect. But then also, he was right in the end, because everything was fine.”

So, should Cap have sacrificed Vision? Well, first of all, I’d like to have seen him try, because we all know Wanda would have ripped him to pieces if he laid a hand on Vision. Secondly, Steve Rogers is an incorruptible force for good, and there’s no way he was ever going to make any other decision. And, as DaCosta says, it all worked out fairly well in the end, minus a couple of casualties.

Cap didn’t know that at the time, of course, but I do think he was right to stick to his guns. Just because Vision wasn’t human, doesn’t mean his life was any less valuable than any other Avenger. Besides, what kind of person would that have made Steve and the others if they had crumbled and let their moral code slip just to try and stop Thanos? They’d have been (almost) as bad as the Mad Titan, and there’s no telling whether it would have helped them win that particular battle anyway, so it could have all been for nothing.

Perhaps, it’s better to be righteous and fail, than to become a monster and succeed? I’m sure anyone who’s been watching the Marvel movies in order, or any superhero movie for that matter, would agree that this kind of approach is the way to go, especially if you want to be friends with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

