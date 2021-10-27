Bill Murray joins cast of Ant-Man 3

Bill Murray has let it slip that he’s going to appear in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star is apparently set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Murray announced his debut in the biggest franchise on Earth in a particularly unceremonious way during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine.

“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project,” Murray explained. “But for me, the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On – Girls United, he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed.”

While Murray doesn’t outright admit he’s starring in Ant-Man 3, we know that Ant-Man director Peyton Reed made Bring It On – Girls Unite, so it doesn’t take a detective on the level of Sherlock Holmes to work out what film he’s talking about.

We don’t know exactly who Murray’s playing in the action-comedy movie, but current speculation is he’ll play Bob Lang – the father of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

It's very likely that Bill Murray is playing Robert "Bob" Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — ƎTΞRNΛLS (@mcufightclub) October 26, 2021

While it’s nice to hear that Murray appearing in a Marvel action movie it doesn’t seem like his stay in the MCU will be a long one. During the same interview, the star admitted: “I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time.”

It sounds then that Murray will join the surprisingly short list of MCU characters who are one and done. Part of Marvel’s Phase 4 Quantumania will see Ant-Man and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) go up against Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-travelling villain first introduced at the end of the Loki TV series.

You can see Murray in Quantumania when it hits theatres on July 28, 2023. If you need a dose of Murray goodness before then though you can catch him in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch now or in Ghostbusters: Afterlife which is out next month.